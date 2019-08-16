



— Actor Peter Fonda, known for his role in “Easy Rider,” died Friday at the age of 79, a spokesperson for the family confirmed.

Fonda’s family confirmed his passing in a statement that stated the actor passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16th at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.

The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom,” the Fonda family said.

Fonda was the son of acting legend Henry Fonda and the younger brother of Jane Fonda.

He was most well known for his iconic role in 1969 classic “Easy Rider” which he co-wrote and produced.