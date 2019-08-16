



— As the sun set in Monrovia Friday evening, a group of people gathered around the fountain at Library Park to light candles at a vigil for Amanda Custer — a woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

“She’s somebody that doesn’t deserve to be lost,” Carmen Martinez, the organizer of the event, said.

Martinez met Custer just before her July 29 disappearance through her community Facebook group, Monrovia Happenings. Martinez said Custer reached out, and helped her husband find a job.

“She’d talk to complete strangers to try to help others,” Martinez said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes that Custer’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Camous, seriously injured her at his Monrovia home and placed her in the trunk of his car. Police found blood at the home and a tarp, digging tool and more blood in the trunk.

Investigators now know Camou then traveled to Sierra Avenue in Fontana where he was caught on camera at a gas station. Search and rescue teams have also searched Mount Baldy Road and the Lytle Creek area. Police apparently were able to track Camou for a while through an ankle monitor he was ordered to wear for a previous assault case.

“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Martinez said.

Even more disturbing was the fact that Camou was apparently caught on camera at a bar in Los Angeles rapping about killing and burying someone. Camou was arrested shortly after that video was filmed.

Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for the resolution of this case.