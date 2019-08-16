CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protests happening in Hong Kong have reached Hollywood.

On Friday, the hashtag #BoycottMulan was trending on Twitter worldwide after the “Mulan” star Crystal Liu Yifei voiced support for the police crackdown in Hong Kong earlier in the week.

The actress took to social media earlier in the week voicing her support for the Hong Kong police amid mass anti-government protests.

“I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now,” the actress posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. “What a shame for Hong Kong.”

The post received over 72,000 likes and over 65,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

She finished the post using the hashtag, “IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice” and shared a heart emoji and a strong arm emoji.

Social media users worldwide took to Twitter and Instagram accusing the actress of supporting police brutality.

Protests in Hong Kong began in June in response to a proposed extradition law that would have allowed Hong Kong residents charged with a crime to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial.

The protests grew on Tuesday when protesters swarmed Hong Kong’s busy airport and shut it down for two consecutive days.

