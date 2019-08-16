



— Protests happening in Hong Kong have reached Hollywood.

On Friday, the hashtag #BoycottMulan was trending on Twitter worldwide after the “Mulan” star Crystal Liu Yifei voiced support for the police crackdown in Hong Kong earlier in the week.

The actress took to social media earlier in the week voicing her support for the Hong Kong police amid mass anti-government protests.

“I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now,” the actress posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. “What a shame for Hong Kong.”

The post received over 72,000 likes and over 65,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

She finished the post using the hashtag, “IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice” and shared a heart emoji and a strong arm emoji.

Social media users worldwide took to Twitter and Instagram accusing the actress of supporting police brutality.

Disney’s Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong. Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she pisses on people fighting for democracy. retweet please. HK doesn’t get enough support. #BoycottMulan @Disney pic.twitter.com/FpECIdutH2 — sean norton 🌹 (@sdnorton) August 15, 2019

Enjoying freedom and democracy in the US while suppressing Hong Kong people who are fighting for freedom and democracy. #BoycottMulan pic.twitter.com/IHbnbwJeFr — AvaLanche (@avahmaria) August 16, 2019

Several Chinese celebrities are voicing their opinions in favor of China to protect themselves and their families. Freedom of speech does not exist in China. If you feel the need to #BoycottMulan then feel free but this situation is not as black and white as it appears. pic.twitter.com/3OQRxTcu94 — HAPPY LIBBI DAY (@seventeenuwu) August 16, 2019

Protests in Hong Kong began in June in response to a proposed extradition law that would have allowed Hong Kong residents charged with a crime to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial.

The protests grew on Tuesday when protesters swarmed Hong Kong’s busy airport and shut it down for two consecutive days.