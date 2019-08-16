BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — Police swarmed a Beaumont neighborhood Friday evening after reports of a deadly shooting that left at least one person dead.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, officers responded to the 34000 block of Crenshaw Street around 5:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and finding a victim laying the driveway of a residence. Police then called Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to have its SWAT team assist with the initial safety sweep of the home.

Police said a woman was found dead in the driveway, but did not immediately disclose any information on any other victims or the suspect in the crime.

The scene is still active, and police are asking residents of the neighborhood to talk to a law enforcement officer on scene regarding access to homes.

A neighbor said an elderly woman and a man in his 40s live in the home.

“We heard a gunshot, three to four gunshots,” Zarah Bernales said. “So, I had my husband go outside to check. He saw the lady laying down, and she was covered in blood.

It was not immediately clear whether there were additional victims or what led up to the fatal shooting.

Police said there was no threat to the public. Anyone with information was asked to call 951-769-8500.

Update #2 as of 8:35pm –The scene is still very active & access to the 34000 block of Crenshaw St is restricted. If you are a resident please contact a law enforcement official on scene regarding access. We will post updates as they become available.(2/2) #crenshawstreetincident — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) August 17, 2019

This is a developing story.