SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A security guard opened fire on a man with a knife who robbed an armored vehicle near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, police said Friday.

Officers were on scene just before 11:30 a.m. near 3rd Street and Arizona Avenue, when police say a male suspect wielding a knife approached a Brinks truck.

The security officer shot the suspect three times, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene.

He was later found in a parking structure near the area and taken into custody, Santa Monica police L. Candice Cobarrubias told CBSLA.

The unidentified man was found with a knife and a money bag, according to police.

There were no injuries reported.

A Brinks truck and a Santa Monica police patrol car at Third Street Promenade. (credit: CBS)

Witnesses said they heard two shots fired in the area, sending crowds scattering for cover.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

