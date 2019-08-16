SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A security guard opened fire on a man with a knife who robbed an armored vehicle near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, police said Friday.

Officers were on scene just before 11:30 a.m. near 3rd Street and Arizona Avenue, when police say a male suspect wielding a knife approached a Brinks truck.

The security officer shot the suspect three times, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene.

He was later found in a parking structure near the area and taken into custody, Santa Monica police L. Candice Cobarrubias told CBSLA.

The unidentified man was found with a knife and a money bag, according to police.

There were no injuries reported.

Witnesses said they heard two shots fired in the area, sending crowds scattering for cover.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.