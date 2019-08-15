



— Two men were killed and four others shot in what turned out to be a violent night in South Los Angeles.

A drive-by shooting at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East 68th Street killed two men. The father of 23-year-old Jose Flores Velasquez identified his son as one of the men killed in the shooting. Ramon Flores said his son had come to South LA to bring gifts to a longtime friend who was about to have a baby.

Velasquez was currently a math and astronomy student at UC Irvine, Flores said. A “UC Irvine” sticker was still visible in the rear window of a silver VW Golf, underneath the jagged holes left by gunfire.

His son had spent time studying at Harvard, Cal Poly Pomona and other universities in New York and Chicago.

“Very good student,” Flores said, in a grief-choked voice. “No more.”

The second man was identified by family members at the scene as Alfredo Carrera. The two men had grown up together six houses apart on the street where they were shot.

The shooting wounded Joel Rosas, a neighbor who was putting his 1-year-old daughter in her car seat in the back of a pickup truck.

“The third victim, who apparently had been loading his daughter into the backseat of a pickup truck when he heard the shots ring out, he covered her body with his body and he was struck by gunfire in the back,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Rosas said he and his family were headed to the park and his wife had just run inside for a sweater when he heard the gunfire. He said he immediately closed the car door to protect his daughter, and felt a bullet hit him in his rear. He says doctors advised him to leave it in, and he was subsequently released from the hospital.

The suspect vehicle was described only as some type of dark sedan. Investigators say none of the men appeared to be a direct, planned target.

Just about four hours later, three more men were shot at about 11 p.m. in Florence at 93rd and Laurel streets, less than three miles away from the fatal drive-by. All three were taken to hospitals in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and it’s not known if they are connected.