SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A warning went out to the public this week about a police imposter who stopped at least one car in Santa Ana and stole cash from the driver.

The illegal traffic stop happened Tuesday at about 9:50 p.m.at the intersection of Myrtle Street and Franklin Avenue. Police say the police imposter was in a Jeep without license plates, tinted windows and equipped with spotlights.

The imposter wore an outer vest carrier with the words “POLICE” or “FBI” on it, and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The driver was ordered out of the car and searched, and the imposter took $200 from the driver’s person, police said.

The imposter then got back into the Jeep and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police say he was described as a 5-foot-9 Latino man with a heavy build between 40 and 45 years old. He also had short, black hair, a mustache and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about the police imposter can call Santa Ana police Detective David Prewett (714) 245-8323 or email dprewett@santa-ana.org.