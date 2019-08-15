MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A police pursuit ended in a crash Thursday afternoon that ignited a brush fire near a Moreno Valley neighborhood.

Riverside County sheriff’s officers were pursuing a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle just before 5 p.m. when the driver crashed in the area of Bay Avenue and Grant Street.

The crash ignited a brush fire in the area that burned at least five acres, two homes, and an outbuilding, Cal Fire reported as of 5:40 p.m.

Firefighters were on scene working to contain the fire.

Aerial views from SKY2 showed the vehicle the suspect was driving and two police patrol vehicles charred.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, two people were detained.

No injuries were immediately reported but ambulances were on scene treating multiple people, possibly homeowners that inhaled smoke.

Police advised the public to stay out of the area of Bay Avenue between Grant and Ellsworth Street.