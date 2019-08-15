BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Police were in a standoff with a kidnapping suspect in Bellflower Thursday night.

The incident was reported in the 15000 block of Bellflower.

According to initial reports, a woman suffering from dementia was kidnapped by her son — 52-year-old Roger Hillygus — and was taken from Reno, Nevada to Bellflower.

Sheriff’s deputies were waiting for crisis negotiators to arrive on scene. They are concerned for the welfare of the woman.

Police said the son had no right to move the woman out of the care facility where she had been staying in Reno.

After he left the facility, Hillygus reportedly called them and told hem he wasn’t bringing his mother — 80-year-old Susan Hillygus — back.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen reports the woman is ambulatory but not communicative.

According to police, the woman is in need of professional care and needs medications which her son does not have.

Authorities said Hillygus abducted his mother with the help of 59-year-old Stewart Handte, a former sheriff of Mineral County in Nevada.

Handte is accused of going into the care facility with Hillygus and providing them with false information. Handte was arrested Wednesday.

How and why Hillygus and his mother ended up at the motel is unclear.