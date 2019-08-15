



— A deputy who was found to be receiving his pay and benefits for three years despite being placed on unpaid leave was ordered to stand trial for allegedly attacking his 73-year-old mother in East Los Angeles.

Antonio Ramirez, 45, pleaded not guilty on July 31 to one count each of elder abuse, resisting an executive officer and carrying a dirk or dagger, all felonies, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Ramirez, an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, attacked his mother at the family home in East Los Angeles. His mother, who was not identified, fell down and suffered visible injuries, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived, Ramirez – who was allegedly armed with a dagger – forcibly resisted arrest, prosecutors said.

Ramirez’s arrest led to the discovery that even though he was on approved unpaid leave, he was mistakenly switched to paid administrative leave after another arrest in 2016, resulting in payment of salary and benefits up to this year.

He remains a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, but has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the cause, a department spokesman said.

Ramirez is being held on a combined $225,000 bail, according to sheriff’s online records, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Thursday. If convicted as charged, he faces up to five years and four months in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.