VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Actor Michael Madsen was sentenced to four days in jail and five years probation Thursday following a drunken-driving crash in Malibu back in March.

The 61-year-old actor — known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” “Hateful Eight” and “Reservoir Dogs” — pleaded no contest to one count of DUI within 10 years of another DUI offense.

On March 24, the actor crashed his Land Rover into a pole in Malibu.

Madsen was arrested following the crash after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies determined he had alcohol in his system.

During a hearing on May 20, a judge ordered Madsen to attend at least two weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while the case was pending.

Madsen was also told not to drive with any measurable alcohol in his system, and not to refuse to take any drug and alcohol or field sobriety tests.

