LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Can you imagine paying 30-cents for a gallon of gas?
Well, on Thursday you can.
Restaurants and retailers across Los Angeles are giving Angelenos the chance to take a trip back in time to 1959 prices in celebration of the popular Amazon show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
As part of its Emmy campaign push, Amazon has partnered with dozens of restaurants to roll back their prices six decades to the year in which “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is set.
Here is a complete list of the businesses taking part Thursday and the deals they will be offering:
|Bellacures
1609 Montana Ave, Santa Monica CA 90403
|
Manicure
|
$2.00
|
Blushington
8591 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
11677 San Vicente Blvd #101, Los Angeles, CA 90049
|
Full-Face Makeover
|
$2.50
|
Drybar
3808 Main Street, Culver City, CA 90232
3817 W Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505
13019A Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
16624 Ventura Blvd, Suite B, Encino, CA 91436
120 Caruso Ave., Glendale, CA 91210
11677 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
8595 Sunset Boulevard West, Hollywood, CA 90069
|
“Mrs. Maisel”- Inspired Look
|
$2.00
|
Gornik & Drucker
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
|
Haircut
|
$3.00
|
The Grove Shine
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
|
Shoe Shine
|
$.75
|
Starring by Ted Gibson
211 ½ South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles CA 90036
|
“Mrs. Maisel” Haircut
|
$2.50
|Art’s Delicatessen & Restaurant 12224 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
|
Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey Sandwich with Pickle
|
$.99
|
Big Sugar Bakeshop
12182 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
|
Pink Vanilla Cupcake
|
$.25
|
Cafe 50’s
11623 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
|
Malt
|
$.30
|
Canter’s Deli
419 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
|
“Maisel” Pastrami Sandwich
|
$.99
|
Deluca’s Italian Deli
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
|
“Mrs. Maisel” Deli-Style Turkey Sandwich
|
$2.00
|
Dominique Ansel Bakery
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
|
Croissant
|
$.50
|
The Draycott
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
|
Glass of Champagne
|
$2.00
|
Häagen-Dazs
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
|
Scoop of Ice Cream
|
$.80
|
Hank’s
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
|
Reuben Sandwich
|
$.85
|
Ladurée
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
|
Macaron
|
$.25
|
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
12073 Ventura Pl, Studio City, CA 91604
|
Scoop of Ice Cream
|
$.25
|
Mel’s Drive-In
8585 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
|
Melburger with Fries
|
$.50
|Milkshake
|$.30
|Slice of Pie
|$.30
|
Philz Coffee
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
|
“Mrs. Maisel” Rose Coffee
|
$.50
|
Pink’s Hot Dogs
709 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
|
Hot Dog
|
$.59
|
See’s Candies
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
|
1-Pound Box of Chocolates
|
$1.50
|
Susie Cakes
13029 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604
11708 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
|
Pink Vanilla or Pink Chocolate Cupcake
|
$.25
|
Yum Creamery
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
|
Special Ice Cream Dessert
|
$1.00
|Bay Theatre
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
|
Movie Ticket
|
$.51
|
Chevron Santa Monica
819 Cloverfield Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404
|
Gallon of Gasoline up to 20 gallons
|
$.30
|
Hollywood Improv
8162 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
|
One Admission
|
$1.00
|
The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
|
One-Night Stay
|
$40.00
|
The Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel
12825 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
|
One-Night Stay
|
$40.00
You must log in to post a comment.