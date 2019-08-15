CBSN LA ORIGINAL:Breaking Point - California’s Homeless Crisis
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Can you imagine paying 30-cents for a gallon of gas?

Well, on Thursday you can.

Restaurants and retailers across Los Angeles are giving Angelenos the chance to take a trip back in time to 1959 prices in celebration of the popular Amazon show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

As part of its Emmy campaign push, Amazon has partnered with dozens of restaurants to roll back their prices six decades to the year in which “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is set.

Here is a complete list of the businesses taking part Thursday and the deals they will be offering:

Bellacures

1609 Montana Ave, Santa Monica CA 90403

  

Manicure

  

$2.00
 

Blushington

8591 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

11677 San Vicente Blvd #101, Los Angeles, CA 90049

  

 

 

Full-Face Makeover

  

 

 

$2.50
 

Drybar

3808 Main Street, Culver City, CA 90232

3817 W Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505

13019A Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

16624 Ventura Blvd, Suite B, Encino, CA 91436

120 Caruso Ave., Glendale, CA 91210

11677 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

8595 Sunset Boulevard West, Hollywood, CA 90069 

  

 

 

“Mrs. Maisel”- Inspired Look

  

 

 

$2.00
 

Gornik & Drucker

15225 Palisades Village Ln,Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

  

 

Haircut

  

 

$3.00
 

The Grove Shine

189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

  

 

Shoe Shine

  

 

$.75
 

Starring by Ted Gibson

211 ½ South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles CA 90036

  

 

“Mrs. Maisel” Haircut

  

 

$2.50

 

Art’s Delicatessen & Restaurant12224 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604  

Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey Sandwich with Pickle

  

$.99
 

Big Sugar Bakeshop

12182 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

  

 

Pink Vanilla Cupcake

  

 

$.25
 

Cafe 50’s

11623 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

  

 

Malt

  

 

$.30
 

Canter’s Deli

419 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

  

 

“Maisel” Pastrami Sandwich

  

 

$.99
 

Deluca’s Italian Deli

889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

  

 

“Mrs. Maisel” Deli-Style Turkey Sandwich

  

 

$2.00
 

Dominique Ansel Bakery

189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

  

 

Croissant

  

 

$.50
 

The Draycott

15225 Palisades Village Ln,Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

  

 

 

Glass of Champagne

  

 

 

$2.00
 

Häagen-Dazs

889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

  

 

Scoop of Ice Cream

  

 

$.80
 

Hank’s

15225 Palisades Village Ln,Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

  

 

Reuben Sandwich

  

 

$.85
 

Ladurée

189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

  

 

Macaron

  

 

$.25
 

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

15225 Palisades Village Ln,Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

12073 Ventura Pl, Studio City, CA 91604

  

 

Scoop of Ice Cream

  

 

$.25
 

Mel’s Drive-In

8585 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

  

 

Melburger with Fries

  

 

$.50
Milkshake $.30
Slice of Pie $.30
 

Philz Coffee

889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

  

 

“Mrs. Maisel” Rose Coffee

  

 

$.50
 

Pink’s Hot Dogs

709 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

  

 

Hot Dog

  

 

$.59
 

See’s Candies

15225 Palisades Village Ln,Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

  

 

1-Pound Box of Chocolates

  

 

$1.50
 

Susie Cakes

13029 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

11708 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

  

 

Pink Vanilla or Pink Chocolate Cupcake

  

 

$.25
 

Yum Creamery

889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

  

 

Special Ice Cream Dessert

  

 

$1.00

 

Bay Theatre

15225 Palisades Village Ln,Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

  

Movie Ticket

  

$.51
 

Chevron Santa Monica

819 Cloverfield Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404

  

 

Gallon of Gasoline up to 20 gallons

  

 

$.30
 

Hollywood Improv

8162 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

  

 

One Admission

  

 

$1.00
 

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

  

 

One-Night Stay

  

 

$40.00
 

The Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel

12825 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

  

 

One-Night Stay

  

 

$40.00
