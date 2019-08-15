LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Can you imagine paying 30-cents for a gallon of gas?

Well, on Thursday you can.

Restaurants and retailers across Los Angeles are giving Angelenos the chance to take a trip back in time to 1959 prices in celebration of the popular Amazon show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

As part of its Emmy campaign push, Amazon has partnered with dozens of restaurants to roll back their prices six decades to the year in which “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is set.

Here is a complete list of the businesses taking part Thursday and the deals they will be offering:

Bellacures 1609 Montana Ave, Santa Monica CA 90403 Manicure $2.00 Blushington 8591 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 11677 San Vicente Blvd #101, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Full-Face Makeover $2.50 Drybar 3808 Main Street, Culver City, CA 90232 3817 W Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505 13019A Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 16624 Ventura Blvd, Suite B, Encino, CA 91436 120 Caruso Ave., Glendale, CA 91210 11677 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 8595 Sunset Boulevard West, Hollywood, CA 90069 “Mrs. Maisel”- Inspired Look $2.00 Gornik & Drucker 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Haircut $3.00 The Grove Shine 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Shoe Shine $.75 Starring by Ted Gibson 211 ½ South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles CA 90036 “Mrs. Maisel” Haircut $2.50

Art’s Delicatessen & Restaurant 12224 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey Sandwich with Pickle $.99 Big Sugar Bakeshop 12182 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 Pink Vanilla Cupcake $.25 Cafe 50’s 11623 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Malt $.30 Canter’s Deli 419 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 “Maisel” Pastrami Sandwich $.99 Deluca’s Italian Deli 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210 “Mrs. Maisel” Deli-Style Turkey Sandwich $2.00 Dominique Ansel Bakery 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Croissant $.50 The Draycott 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Glass of Champagne $2.00 Häagen-Dazs 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210 Scoop of Ice Cream $.80 Hank’s 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Reuben Sandwich $.85 Ladurée 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210 Macaron $.25 McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 12073 Ventura Pl, Studio City, CA 91604 Scoop of Ice Cream $.25 Mel’s Drive-In 8585 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Melburger with Fries $.50 Milkshake $.30 Slice of Pie $.30 Philz Coffee 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210 “Mrs. Maisel” Rose Coffee $.50 Pink’s Hot Dogs 709 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Hot Dog $.59 See’s Candies 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036 1-Pound Box of Chocolates $1.50 Susie Cakes 13029 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604 11708 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 Pink Vanilla or Pink Chocolate Cupcake $.25 Yum Creamery 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210 Special Ice Cream Dessert $1.00

Bay Theatre 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Movie Ticket $.51 Chevron Santa Monica 819 Cloverfield Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404 Gallon of Gasoline up to 20 gallons $.30 Hollywood Improv 8162 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 One Admission $1.00 The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel 7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 One-Night Stay $40.00 The Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel 12825 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 One-Night Stay $40.00