Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 8/15 at 8 a.m.

UC Irvine Student Among 2 Men Killed In South LA Drive-By Shooting

Two men were killed and four others shot in what turned out to be a violent Wednesday night in South Los Angeles. Among the dead was a UC Irvine student who was visiting with gifts for a friend who was about to have a baby.

Fans Post Birthday Wishes For Slain Rapper Nipsey Hussle On Social Media

It’s been almost five months since rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Hyde Park store, The Marathon Clothing, and on Thursday fans and friends took to social media to wish the slain musician, entrepreneur and community activist a happy birthday. Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, would have turned 34.

Local Weather

Another day of triple-digit temperatures Thursday from the valleys to the Inland Empire before a cooling trend gets underway Friday.