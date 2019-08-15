



— The Paley Center for Media on Thursday announced this year’s slate of comedic legends and geniuses to be honored at a gala event this November at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends will showcase Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, Lily Tomlin and producer Norman Lear.

“From the hilarious antics of Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin to Norman Lear’s unique ability to highlight the important social issues of the day, the marriage of comedy and television has brought so much joy to generations of television audiences,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO. “We’re thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television.”

The evening will also feature special salutes to some of comedy’s greatest icons including Burnett, Lear, Newhart, Reiner, and Tomlin — each an innovator in their own right.

Each of these innovative icons will receive the Paley Honors Award, acknowledging their enduring impact on television comedy.

Additional presenters and guests will be announced at a later time.

“I don’t think there’s anybody getting a bigger kick out of reading this release than myself. Maybe some of the others, but I know definitely me,” said Carl Reiner.

“I am thrilled to be in such great company,” said Carol Burnett.

This year’s Paley Honors event will help endow the creation of the Paley Center’s Comedy Collection, a unique compendium of programs and groundbreaking comedic moments across eight decades of television, which will be preserved as part of the Paley Archive, the world’s largest publicly accessible archive of TV and radio programming. The evening will also benefit the Paley Center’s ongoing Education Programs.

The event will take place on November 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, click here.