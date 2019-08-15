



— Two men were killed and four others shot in what turned out to be a violent night in South Los Angeles.

A drive-by shooting at about 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 68th Street killed two men and wounded a third who shielded his daughter’s body with his own. The men were apparently saying good-bye when another car pulled up and a possible argument broke out.

“The third victim, who apparently had been loading his daughter into the backseat of a pickup truck when he heard the shots ring out, he covered her body with his body and he was struck by gunfire in the back,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

That man was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

The suspect vehicle was described only as some type of dark sedan. Investigators say none of the men appeared to be a direct, planned target.

Just about four hours later, three more men were shot at about 11 p.m. in Florence at 93rd and Laurel streets, less than three miles away from the fatal drive-by. All three were taken to hospitals in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and it’s not known if they are connected.