NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The chase of a carjacking suspect ended in a T-bone crash involving three vehicles in North Hollywood Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department chased the suspect south on Coldwater Canyon Avenue from Sylmar to North Hollywood when he decided to veer off on the less-traveled Chandler.

Police tried a PIT maneuver but it was unsuccessful. Moments later, the suspect ran a red light and an unsuspecting driver slammed into him.

That driver and the suspect both crashed into another vehicle that was in the intersection waiting to make a left.

SKY 9 captured images of a woman getting out of the vehicle that slammed into the suspect. She grabbed three children from the back seat. A single man got out of the third vehicle. None of the people appeared injured despite the violent nature of the collisions.

The car was stolen earlier in the day by gunpoint, reported SKY9’s Stu Mundel.

It was unclear where the car was stolen. The chase ended at Riverside and Colfax.

Airbags in all three vehicles appeared to employ.

Officers got out with their guns drawn.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. It was unclear if a weapon was recovered.