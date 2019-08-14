



– Soccer is huge in Los Angeles.

That’s according to a new report released by WalletHub Wednesday, which determined that L.A. is the best soccer city in the country.

The report examined several factors, including the presence of a Major League Soccer team, of which the Southland has two: the L.A. Football Club and the L.A. Galaxy.

The report took into account metrics such as fan engagement, social media engagement, a team’s on-field success and ticket prices.

The study also looked at the success of other leagues, including the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the United Soccer League (USL) and college soccer.

Rounding out the top five was Orlando, Salt Lake City, Portland and Seattle.

LAFC has gained a huge following since joining the MLS as an expansion franchise for the 2018 season, thanks in part to its brand new Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

LAFC’s crosstown rivals, the Galaxy, have been in the MLS since it first formed back in 1996. The Galaxy have won five league titles since then, the most of any MLS team.

To read the full report, click here.