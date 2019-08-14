



— A federal judge Monday denied a request by the city to dismiss a National Rifle Association lawsuit challenging a new law that requires city contractors to disclose any ties to the group.

The NRA originally sued the city in April for an ordinance it passed in February that requires the disclosure of contracts or sponsorships with the NRA, but does not ban NRA-connected companies from doing business with the city.

In the complaint, the NRA alleges the disclosure requirement violates the First Amendment and contends the ordinance was passed with the intent to silence the “NRA’s voice, as well as the voices of all those who dare oppose the city’s broad gun-control agenda.”

The NRA further claims in the suit that by enacting the ordinance, “”the city hopes to pressure NRA supporters and members to end their relationships with NRA, reducing NRA’s funding and support. Indeed, the city’s goal is to diminish NRA’s political contributions, its membership numbers and ultimately its pro-Second Amendment speech.”

The lawsuit also claims that city council members have made “disparaging, false and hyperbolic statements about NRA and its supporters, suggesting that the organization is doing something unlawful or immoral. The city has a history of pressuring businesses that seek to do business with the city to end relationships with NRA.”

City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who introduced the ordinance, called the suit “an act of desperation by an organization in trouble.”

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson did not immediately rule on the NRA’s request to free the law while the suit continues. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by City News Service.

