



– The 34-year-old California Highway Patrol officer who was fatally shot Monday during a gunbattle in Riverside was honored by his colleagues Wednesday afternoon during a solemn procession from the coroner’s office to Riverside a funeral home.

Andre Moye Jr. was killed in a gunfight that began around 5:35 p.m. Monday near Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue near Interstate 215 after pulling over 49-year-old Aaron Luther.

Moye decided he was going to impound Luther’s vehicle and was waiting for a tow truck when Luther went to his truck, pulled out a rifle and opened fire on Moye.

Moye was airlifted to Riverside University Health System Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds.

Two other officers were injured in the exchange and treated at nearby hospitals for their injuries. Luther was also shot in the exchange and died from his wounds.

Moye’s body was carried in the Wednesday procession from the Riverside County coroner’s office to the Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary.

The hearse carrying Moye was escorted along the route by a long procession of CHP officers as well as groups of people who stood alongside the roadways.

In Sacramento, Moye has honored by his colleagues during a bell toll ceremony.

“Officer Moye epitomizes what a CHP officer should always be — a dedicated and selfless public servant,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said during the ceremony outside the agency’s academy. “He will not be forgotten. It is my solemn honor to call the name of the California Highway Patrol’s most recent hero. Andre Moye Jr., I.D. number 21641, Riverside area, end of watch Aug. 12, 2019.”

The CHP had originally planned a celebration Wednesday marking the 90th anniversary of the agency, but the celebration was canceled following the Monday night death of Moye.

Funeral plans had not yet been announced as of Wednesday afternoon.