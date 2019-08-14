CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — A 61-year-old man faces charges of fatally running down two wild peacocks in Chatsworth’s Lake Manor area.

Floyd Belton turned himself in to the Los Angeles County’s Lost Hills Station Tuesday after an $80,000 warrant was issued for his arrest for two counts of felony animal cruelty.

The warrant for Belton’s arrest was issued after a resident reported two peacocks had been intentionally run down by a pickup truck on a street in the community near the Chatsworth Reservoir on July 24.

Belton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of animal cruelty, but was released several hours later after posting $80,000 bail.

It’s not clear when he will make his first court appearance.