Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 8/14 at 8 a.m.

Teen Girl Shot And Killed In Lancaster, Manhunt On For Brother

An 18-year-old man is being sought in the shooting death of his teen sister in a residential neighborhood in Lancaster on Tuesday evening.

Fire Collapses Roof Of South LA Commercial Building

It took more than 100 firefighters to knock down a blaze which broke out at a commercial building in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Wildlife Waystation Closes Prompting Relocation Of Over 400 Wild Animals

More than 400 animals will have to be relocated following the closure of Wildlife Waystation in Sylmar, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced Tuesday.

Local Weather

The heat will turn way up Wednesday afternoon with highs hitting 103 for the valleys.