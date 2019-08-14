CASTAIC (CBSLA) — One person was killed after a pickup truck ended up beneath a big rig on the northbound 5 Freeway at Halsey Canyon Road in the Castaic area.

The crash was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the middle lanes of the northbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a pickup truck that ended up wedged beneath a big rig, which briefly caught fire.

A Sigalert was initially issued for three left lanes, but one lane was reopened to traffic about two hours later.

No information was available about the person who was killed.