BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A large pump on the campus of Beverly Hills High School caught fire Tuesday, sending heavy smoke into the air and snarling traffic on one major thoroughfare during the evening rush hour.

Smoke was first spotted just after 5 p.m. at Beverly Hills High School, 241 S. Moreno Dr. The fire appeared to originate from a large pump next to the school’s football field.

The pump was part of equipment used to burn off excess oil well gases, according to city spokesman Keith Sterling. There is a cluster of wells on the campus.

There was no explosion and no report of injuries. The first day of school at Beverly Hills High School was Tuesday, but no students appeared to be on the campus near where the fire broke out.

The fire did prompt traffic on Olympic Boulevard, which runs alongside the school’s football field, to be diverted to Spalding for most of the evening rush hour commute.