(CBS Local)– Aida Rodriguez is a comedian that lays it all on the table.

She uses her stand-up sets to talk about tragic deaths in her family, her kids, and life as a single mother. All of these things are covered when Rodriguez takes the stage in the new Netflix comedy special called “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.” Haddish used her platform to open the door for six comedians to appear on the streaming giant. Rodriguez has known Haddish for over a decade and she is so thankful for the opportunity.

“It feels good to see a good person win,” said Rodriguez in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “You’ve seen all the big deals that Netflix has done with comedians… how many have taken six with them? I guarantee you that she probably isn’t making a fraction of what they made. She took a pay cut and said I want them to have an opportunity. It was a very substantial pay cut.”

Rodriguez grew up listening to Richard Pryor and knew at an early age she loved comedy, but didn’t get into it until much later in life.

“I had these very strict rules with myself,” said Rodriguez. “I didn’t go on the road until my daughter was in high school because I did not want her to be without me. I sacrificed a lot of opportunities in my career. To be really honest, I wanted to be a stand-up comedian when I was really little. My mom would tell my girls don’t do that and no one will want to marry you if you do that. I used to love Johnny Carson and I learned how to speak English watching these men and women be funny.”

One of the early believers in Rodriguez was Jamie Foxx. The stand-up comedian will never forget Foxx’s role in her career and the musician who she shared the airwaves with one day.

“I got to thank Jamie Foxx because Jamie Foxx gave me a voice on his show Foxhole,” said Rodriguez. “I was on a show with Jamie Foxx and Ed Sheeran was on that show. We didn’t know who Ed Sheeran was and he sang on the show.”

“Tiffany Hadish Presents: They Ready” is streaming on Netflix now.