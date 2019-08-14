LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and two more wounded in a collision in Lancaster Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of W Avenue H and 30th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Three of the four people in both vehicles were ejected in the crash.

Firefighters responded to find two people dead at the scene. Two more were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, the fire department told CBS2.

One dog was also killed in the crash and a second was injured, fire officials said.

The names of the deceased victims were not released. The circumstances of the crash were also not immediately disclosed.