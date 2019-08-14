CBSN LA ORIGINAL:Breaking Point - California’s Homeless Crisis
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — One person was killed and two more critically injured  in a drive-by shooting into a vehicle in South LA.

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of West 68th Street, authorities said.

The incident reported just before 7:10 p.m. was described as a drive-by.

Police described the suspects as 2-3 Latinos in a blue Jetta.

Officials said a handgun was used in the attack.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are on scene trying to establish a motive.

