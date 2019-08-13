



– Investigators are searching for a woman who was caught on security video swiping a baby parakeet from a pet store in Brea Sunday afternoon.

The theft occurred at about 1:45 p.m. at Omar’s Exotic Birds at 903 E. Imperial Highway.

According to Brea police, the store was crowded when the woman somehow concealed the baby Gold Cap Conure under her clothing and walked out.

Employees didn’t realize the bird was missing until about two hours later, when they were doing a pet count, police say. They then looked at the surveillance footage and found the perpetrator.

The woman appeared to have an accomplice, a man in his 50s.

The baby bird requires special formula because it’s still learning to eat solid food, Omar’s posted on its Facebook page.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken that the trust and friendly environment we have built here at Omar’s can be broken and hurt so easily in the way it was as we watched this woman walk out the door with one of our babies,” Omar’s posted on its Facebook page late Monday night. “We only care about the life of this bird who needs the specialized hand feeding formula as he is still learning how to eat solid foods.”

The woman was described as white, 40 to 50 years old, 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds. She had brown hair and a tattoo on her left chest.

The man was described as white, in his 50s, bald, with a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police said the two suspects are being sought on felony burglary charges. Anyone with information should call Brea police detectives at 714-990-7625.