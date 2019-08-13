Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A teenage girl was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Lancaster on Tuesday evening.
According to Los Angeles County Fire, the fire department was called to the 1700 block of West Avenue J15 around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.
Before fire crews arrived, they were canceled by sheriffs who alerted them that the victim had been taken to a hospital by a civilian.
The young girl was pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Hospital.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, but police were searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
