LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A teenage girl was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Lancaster on Tuesday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Fire, the fire department was called to the 1700 block of West Avenue J15 around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Before fire crews arrived, they were canceled by sheriffs who alerted them that the victim had been taken to a hospital by a civilian.

The young girl was pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Hospital.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, but police were searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

