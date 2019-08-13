



— The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2020 season March 26 with a home opener against the San Francisco Giants, according to the preliminary schedule released Monday by Major League Baseball.

The team will play interleague games at Dodger Stadium against the Minnesota Twins April 28-29; the Cleveland Indians May 22-24; the Detroit Tigers June 19-21; and the Los Angeles Angels Aug. 25-26.

The Dodgers are scheduled to play home games on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, Mother’s Day, May 10, Father’s Day, June 21, and Independence Day, July 4.

The 2020 season will include the first All-Star Game held at Dodger Stadium since 1980 and the unveiling of the latest round of renovations highlighted by the new Centerfield Plaza and the dedication of a Sandy Koufax statue.

