



– Authorities are looking for a 60-year-old man who is wanted for shooting one man to death and wounding a second in the northern Los Angeles County community of Littlerock early Sunday morning, a community about 15 miles east of Palmdale.

Trinidad “Trini” Garcia, a homeless man, is suspected of opening fire on the two men just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of East Avenue R-6, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

One man died at the scene and the second was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Following the double-shooting, Garcia sped away in a 2004 blue Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 5LJE903, the sheriff’s department said.

Garcia is a transient who lives in the Littlerock area, deputies said. There was no word on a motive for the shooting or whether Garcia knew the victims prior to it.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500.