



– The Los Angeles Opera announced Tuesday that it will investigate claims of sexual misconduct made by several women against its longtime general director and legendary singer Placido Domingo.

The LA Opera did not say if the 78-year-old Spaniard would be placed on leave, but instead disclosed that it would hire outside counsel to conduct an investigation into the troubling allegations.

“LA Opera has robust human resources policies and procedures in place. In accordance with those policies, LA Opera will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Placido Domingo,” it wrote in a statement.

Domingo has served as the LA Opera’s general director since 2003.

On Monday night, the Associated Press published a report in which eight singers and a dancer came forward and alleged that the former Three Tenors superstar had sexually harassed them and sometimes pressured them into sexual relationships by either offering them jobs or taking those job offers away.

The allegations go back to the late 1980s.

Domingo, one of the most powerful figures in the opera world, has won multiple Grammys and performed thousands of concerts across the world. He issued a brief statement in response to the report, which read in part, “The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate.”

Here is the LA Opera’s full statement:

“We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within their work environment. “LA Opera has robust human resources policies and procedures in place. In accordance with those policies, LA Opera will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Plácido Domingo. “Plácido Domingo has been a dynamic creative force in the life of LA Opera and the artistic culture of Los Angeles for more than three decades. Nevertheless, we are committed to doing everything we can to foster a professional and collaborative environment where all our employees and artists feel equally comfortable, valued and respected.”