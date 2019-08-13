



— Michael Trollman’s hobby is finding lost valuables buried in the sand along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The Huntington Beach man known as the Surf City Ring Finder usually finds metal trinkets and jewelry. But a recent discovery has sparked all all-out search for the person whose photographs Trollman found on a storage disk.

“My son had to go in the directory on the card and find the photos for me,” Trollman said. “Then I saw pictures — wedding pictures — it looked like they were in Hawaii, and they were on a boat. And there were some pictures of the mountains, so it looks like they had done some vacationing of some sort.”

Trollman was hoping the photos would give him a clue so he could return the card — and the hundreds of photos on it — to the person who lost it.

A video of the wedding ceremony was dated May 27, along with a few hundred photos of the newlyweds and their friends — but Trollman said nothing in the photos looked local.

“Right away, I thought I needed to return it, just like it was a ring or something,” he said.

Though nothing looked local, the photos left one clue — a photo of the wedding certificate with the names of the bride and groom, Alex Ilmain and Shan Lu.

The man known as the Surf City Ring Finder still has hope he’ll be able to return the disk to its rightful owner.