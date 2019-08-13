Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say a man was shot Tuesday in Eagle Rock as the result of a possible love triangle.
A man was shot just after midnight while sitting in a car on Townsend Avenue and Yosemite Drive. Police say another man simply walked up to the car and shot the man inside in the face.
The man who had been shot was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.
A possible suspect was found a couple of blocks away and has been taken into custody.
Police said the shooting may have been connected to a love triangle, but did not give further details.
