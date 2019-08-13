



— Central Perk is coming to Los Angeles.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is celebrating 25 years of the television series “Friends” by bringing the show’s famous coffee shop, Central Perk, to Los Angeles with two different pop-up shops.

Coffee Bean will turn their locations on 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica and Beverly Blvd. in West Hollywood into the iconic java spot.

Fans will be able to enjoy their “Friends”-themed drinks from the iconic orange couch and take Instagram-worthy photos with other memorabilia from the show.

Seasonal drinks will be featured based on the show’s six characters and inculde The Rachel Matcha Latte, The Joey Mango Cold Brew Tea, The Chandler Caramel Coconut Latte, The Ross Classic Flat White, The Monica Midnight Mocha Cold Brew and The Phoebe Cookies and Cream Ice Blended.

The pop-ups will run from Aug. 16-23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.