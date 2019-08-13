



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 8/13 at 8 a.m.

One CHP Officer Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting On Riverside Freeway

One officer died and two others were injured following a shooting on a Riverside freeway Monday evening.

Multiple Women Accuse Opera Legend Placido Domingo Of Sexual Harassment

For decades, Placido Domingo, one of the most celebrated and powerful men in opera, has tried to pressure women into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances, numerous accusers told The Associated Press.

Local Weather

A midweek heat wave kicks into gear Tuesday with elevated fire danger. A high of 75 for the beaches and 99 for the valleys.