BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Police believe a skateboarder might be at fault after being hit by a truck, but neighbors said they were fed up with accidents happening in front of their Bell Gardens homes due to speeding drivers.

“I just saw the little boy bleeding,” a neighbor said. “He was talking, but he looked like he was in like a lot of pain.”

Home security video caught the harrowing accident on tape. The young skateboarder was crossing Quinn Stree around 7 p.m. Sunday night when he was hit by a truck, causing the skateboarder to flip in the air. Investigators said he was taken to the hospital, but was expected to recover.

Peter Becerra, who has lived on Quinn Street for the past 28 years, said he wasn’t surprised by the accident — he said accidents happen all the time.

“There have been instances like that where animals, people and even a couple of years ago I remember we lost a guy — a kid, a friend of mine,” he said.

Becerra blames speeding drivers for the accidents, and he’s not alone.

“It’s dangerous right now,” said one man. “These days, it’s dangerous.”

Police do not believe the driver in Sunday’s crash was speeding, and they said preliminary reports show that the skateboarder might be at fault — but speeding is definitely an issue on the street where the posted speed limit is 25 mph.

“I’ve been to city hall to see what the process was to get speed bumps in,” Becerra said. “You can hit somebody, you can kill somebody, you can even injure them for life — what’s the point?”

The city manager said the city is looking at different areas to see if there are problem spots for pedestrians. He said homeowners are encouraged to fill out paperwork at city hall to request speed bumps on their streets.