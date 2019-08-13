



— Calling all chocolate milk lovers – the beloved family-owned Broguiere’s Farm Fresh Dairy in Montebello appears to be re-opening its doors.

Nearly a month after Broguiere’s shut its doors and hung a sign stating the dairy was “closed until further notice,” new signs have been posted announcing the dairy would be open Aug. 16 at 7 a.m.

Owner Ray Broguiere announced the impending closure in May, citing strict California regulations as part of the reason the small business would be closing.

After an enormous public response, Broguiere said that he was reconsidering closing up shop, and the dairy remained open until July 22 with talks of re-opening down the road.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the dairy’s answering machine stated, “This is our current status: We currently are closed, but we are looking forward to opening at 7 a.m. this coming Friday, Aug. 16.”

The dairy has served the Los Angeles area for 100 years and provides some of SoCal’s most talked about chocolate milk and eggnog, ready for consumption in their retro glass bottles.