



— A police pursuit of a semi out of Sun Valley ended Monday in Alhambra with a chase into several other cars.

The chase started at about 4:30 a.m. at San Fernando Road and Penrose Street in the Sun Valley area. The suspect is believed to have stolen the semi.

Officers from LAPD’s Foothill Division chased the truck all the way to Alhambra, where it hit three cars and finally stopped on Atlantic and Valley boulevards in Alhambra.

The driver was taken into custody and treated for injuries in the back of a squad car. It’s not known if anyone else was injured.