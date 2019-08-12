



– Drivers should be prepared for major delays because Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles will be shut down for several weeks beginning Monday for construction on the new Metro light rail line.

Crenshaw Boulevard will be shut down in three consecutive phases in the Hyde Park area for work on the Crenshaw/LAX line, according to the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The closures, which begin at 9 a.m. Monday, will be as follows:

Phase 1:

— Full closure of Crenshaw Boulevard between 60th Street and 63rd Street, including the 63rd Street intersection for approximately 17 days.

Phase 2:

— Full closure of Crenshaw Boulevard from 63rd Street to Hyde Park Boulevard, including the Hyde Park Boulevard intersection for approximately 17 days.

Phase 3:

— Full closure of Crenshaw Boulevard from Hyde Park Boulevard to 67th Street, including the 67th Street intersection for approximately 25 days.

All businesses will remain open during the construction.

When complete, likely by the summer of 2020, the 8.5-mile Crenshaw/LAX Line will connect the Green and Expo lines. It will have eight stations running through Crenshaw, Inglewood and near LAX.