



– A man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a longtime Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worker in downtown L.A. last month.

Gerson Carrillotorres, 23, was charged Monday with one count of murder in the killing of 70-year-old Julius Rondez, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office reports.

On July 2, Rondez was working in the 400 block of East Temple Street when Carrillotorres walked up and punched him, completely unprovoked, prosecutors say.

During the attack, Rondez’s head hit the pavement. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day.

Carrillotorres was arrested in downtown L.A. on July 11.

Rondez left behind a wife, three children and five grandchildren. His family said he had planned to retire in six months. He had worked for LADWP for more than 30 years.

Carrillotorres is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.