



— A Garden Grove man has been charged with violently murdering his 62-year-old mother in the Garden Grove condominium where they rented a room together.

Jonathan Michael Warner, 28, was charged Monday with one count of murder in the slaying of 62-year-old Vivian Wolff, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reports.

On the night of Aug. 6, Wolff’s body was found under a comforter in a bedroom of a condo in the 14000 block of Flower Street by friends who had come to check up on her after she did not return their phone calls, prosecutors say.

Wolff and her son had been renting a room in the condo from a widow who owned it, neighbors told CBS2.

Garden Grove police were at first unable to locate Warner. Two days later, on Aug. 8, Warner was captured after leading police on a short foot chase.

According to prosecutors, Warner beat, bludgeoned and stabbed his mother to death. He allegedly confessed to the slaying following his arrest, police say. Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.