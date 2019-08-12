(CBS Local)– “GLOW” is back on Netflix and the show feels perfect for the times in a number of ways.

It captures the nostalgia of the 1980s, introduces the audience to the world of women’s professional wrestling, and it’s given many women the opportunity to shine. Chris Lowell is one of the only men on the show and he plays a wrestling announcer named Bash. Lowell almost missed out on being on this streaming juggernaut when his first audition didn’t go according to plan.

“I gave single-handedly the worst audition of my career,” said Lowell in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I think I completely misread the tone of the show. I went in very sincere and it was like I was doing Robert Redford from All The President’s Men. They were like think of Biff from Back To The Future. I crashed and burned in the worst way. I remember leaving and calling my reps to say let’s move on from that. I came in on the third episode and they brought me in immediately to make me a part of the team.”

Lowell has been fascinated by how creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch have developed a world inside and outside of the ring for the characters. He’s also loved having a front row seat to watch Alison Brie transform herself into a woman wrestler.

“One of the most refreshing things about her is that she loves the work,” said Lowell. “She loves to work and the lead of any series sets the tone for the rest of the show. When you have someone as game and happy to come to work as Ali, it trickles down. Everyone else absorbs that mentality. She works harder than anyone. She said this is a love letter to my body. It was a really beautiful thing to hear, I could talk about her for days.”

While Lowell has bonded with fellow New York City theater veterans Betty Gilpin and Gayle Rankin, he’s also enjoyed hanging out with the show’s other male lead Marc Maron. Lowell has never listened to Maron’s hit podcast and that’s because he gets to experience it every single day on set.

“Marc is his own brand of crazy,” said Lowell. “His sort of brand is being this grumpy troll and yet he’s a big softie. I remember his first season he was really trying to lean into being the ogre. He’s always a fun presence to have on set. He’s like a cranky uncle who loves his nieces.”

“GLOW” is streaming now on Netflix.