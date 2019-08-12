RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — At least two officers were injured during a shooting on a Riverside freeway Monday evening.

The officer-involved shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. in the area of Eastridge Avenue and Box Springs Boulevard on the 215 Freeway.

Aerial views from SKY9 showed patrol cruisers with bullet holes and a white truck said to be the suspect’s.

Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said the CHP officers returned gunfire when shot upon by the suspect, whose name has not been released.

“One officer was transported to the county hospital in Moreno Valley in our (police) helicopter,” Railsback told City News Service. “The other officer was taken to the hospital in a CHP unit.”

Railsback said the suspect was “down and neutralized,” and no longer posing a threat.

Two officers were said to be shot in the exchange, one was said to be in critical condition following the shooting.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)