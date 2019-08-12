



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 8/12 at 8 a.m.

Slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz Honored In Memorial Service

A young LAPD officer who was only on the force for two years when he was shot and killed last month while off duty will be laid to rest Monday with full honors in downtown Los Angeles.

Local Musician Toko Tasi Shot And Killed In Long Beach Police

A man shot and killed in Long Beach Saturday night has been identified as local musician Toko Tasi.

SUV Plunges Down San Pedro Cliff; Driver Found Swimming In Ocean

A man was found swimming in the ocean Monday after his car crashed off a 30-foot cliff onto a rocky beach in San Pedro.

Local Weather

Hot temperatures Monday with high pressure building over the area. A high of 74 for the beaches and 94 for the Inland Empire.