BURBANK (CBSLA) — It’s the first day of school in Burbank, but the lesson will be for drivers who will have to contend with a new, lower speed limit around all 24 campuses.

Burbank has spent the last six months installing new street signs, warnings and crosswalks to increase safety after the decision was made to lower the speed limit to 15 mph near schools. The decision to bring down the speed limit was made last year after an engineering and traffic survey.

The new speed limit will naturally be in effect during school hours and when students are on their way to and from school.

Most of Burbank’s 24 elementary, middle and high schools are in residential neighborhoods. But for the few campuses that are on major thoroughfares, the speed limits will be 25 mph.

Either way, in any city, with students going back to school this week and next, drivers were urged to slow down.