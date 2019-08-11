CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for three smash-and-grab robbers who hit Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.

The thieves took off with handbags worth about $40,000.

Shoppers who were inside Saks at the time panicked.

“I just heard the shattering of glasses and then a lot of screaming all over,” one shopper said.

Investigators say thieves also hit the Neiman Marcus store at the same time. Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect, but three other suspects are still on the run.

Comments