BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for three smash-and-grab robbers who hit Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.
The thieves took off with handbags worth about $40,000.
Shoppers who were inside Saks at the time panicked.
“I just heard the shattering of glasses and then a lot of screaming all over,” one shopper said.
Investigators say thieves also hit the Neiman Marcus store at the same time. Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect, but three other suspects are still on the run.
