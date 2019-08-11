LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy who was last seen leaving a facility in View Park-Windsor Hills.

Bagby O’Brien was seen last Saturday just before 6 p.m. at the Wayfinder Facility in the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard.

The child was described as a black male who weighs 105 pounds and is 5-feet-3. He was wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Authorities said his loved ones are concerned and are asking for the public’s help as well.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Marina Del Rey Station Detective Santos at (310) 242-6207.