Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fellow officers will pay tribute to fallen LAPD officer Juan Diaz this weekend.
A visitation has been planned at Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday, and will be followed by a memorial service on Monday.
Diaz was killed two weeks ago while off-duty after he confronted someone he saw was tagging in Lincoln Heights.
A memorial service is planned Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown LA.
After the service, Officer Diaz will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn.
You must log in to post a comment.