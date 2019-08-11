LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Governor Newsom’s wife is using her position to shed a spotlight on equal pay for women and family friendly workplace policies.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom doesn’t go by the traditional title of First Lady. Rather, she instead prefers the term First Partner.

She says it is more gender inclusive, and can apply to the spouses of future governors, regardless of gender.

Siebel Newsom says she hopes to launch an initiative this Fall exploring the negative effects of media, technology and children.

She also says she hopes to bring her experience as a documentary filmmaker to explore gender on Capitol Hill.