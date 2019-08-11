Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) — Residents in Orange County might soon be getting their packages delivered by a robot.
Amazon says its six-wheeled self-driving robots will begin delivering packages to customers in Irvine.
This comes after Amazon began testing them in a Seattle suburb earlier this year.
Amazon says the robots called Scout are able to avoid obstacles.
The company says a small number of deliveries by Scout will be made Monday through Friday, during the day
You must log in to post a comment.