Filed Under:Los Angeles News

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Residents in Orange County might soon be getting their packages delivered by a robot.

Amazon says its six-wheeled self-driving robots will begin delivering packages to customers in Irvine.

This comes after Amazon began testing them in a Seattle suburb earlier this year.

Amazon says the robots called Scout are able to avoid obstacles.

The company says a small number of deliveries by Scout will be made Monday through Friday, during the day

